LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters were responding to a small plane crash in Larimer County.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, multiple crews were responding to a report of a small plane that crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir.

PFA crews and the Larimer County Parks crews responded to the scene where the two occupants of the plane were able to safely exit from the crash. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Both crews are now clearing the scene.

Horsetooth Reservoir sits just west of Fort Collins in the foothills.