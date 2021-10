LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A single-engine plane crash was reported on Thursday morning.

The Loveland Police Department said the private aircraft crash happened west of Interstate 25 and Crossroads Blvd. around 7:15 a.m.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport said a pilot and passenger were evaluated following the crash. One of the victim’s from the crash was taken to the hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.