Small plane crashes in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are on the scene of a plane crash in El Paso County, south of the town of Falcon.

The small plane was bound for Meadow Lake Airport in Peyton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of the investigation, but that its investigators have not yet arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear how many people were on the plane when it crashed.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.