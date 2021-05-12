2 planes collide midair over Cherry Creek State Park; no injuries reported

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says two small planes collided in the air over Cherry Creek State Park Wednesday morning.

SMFR said it happened before 10:30 a.m. near East Belleview Avenue and South Peoria Street.

One plane crash landed just south of the reservoir. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane’s parachute was deployed and this helped bring the plane down safely.

There were two people on this plane at the time and both walked away safely. According to first responders the plane was a single-engine Cirrus, although the exact model is unclear.

The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

