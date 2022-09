JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued on Wednesday morning.

The order was issued around 8:30 a.m. for people living at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. due to shots fired in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 10:10 a.m. the sheriff’s office said they found no clear sign of a crime and lifted the order.

No injuries have been reported.