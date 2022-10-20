BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The fire is 75% contained and US-36 between Longhorn and Nelson roads has reopened.

UPDATE: An evacuation warning has been sent for the Lakeridge Trail and Nelson Road area due to a wildfire.

Firefighters are getting the fire contained and under control according to BCSO. The fire is approximately 10 acres.

ORIGINAL: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a small grass fire north of Boulder.

BCSO estimates the fire spans eight to 10 acres in the Lakeridge Trail area. According to authorities, four homes in the area have been evacuated. There are no structures on fire at this time.

Small grass fire north of Boulder 10/20/2022

This story will be updated as more information is released.