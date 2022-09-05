NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters responded to a small grass fire at a Northglenn apartment complex that caused two nearby cars’ tires to explode.

The North Metro Fire Department responded to a fire in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on Melody Drive. Firefighters arrived at the apartment around 10:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, the fire appeared to start in nearby shrubs and moved to the parking lot.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed firefighters working to put out the flames that had set two fires ablaze. According to NMFR, the heat from the fire caused the cars’ tires to explode. Photos show the extensive damage caused to the cars and the nearby brush.

Two cars caught on fire in Northglenn. (KDVR)

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.