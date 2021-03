AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A dog named “Otis” hopped in a truck to keep SWAT Aurora Police Department Officer Fox warm on Monday.

Hugs and cuddles were also part of Otis’ duties for the day.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Otis jumped into Fox’s truck while the officer was rescuing stranded drivers.

“The work was treacherous but all the thank you’s, hugs & cuddles from Otis made it easier,” APD said.