Small Colorado communities get money to improve wastewater systems

DENVER (KDVR) — Aging wastewater systems in 13 small communities will get planning, design and construction improvements with a $2 million grant program, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Monday.
“The Small Communities Grant Program is one of our tools to make sure that all Coloradans have a safe and clean environment,” said Shaun McGrath, Environmental Health and Protection Director.
“These funds help communities that may not have the resources to make necessary upgrades to their wastewater infrastructure.”
Communities awarded money to improve drinking water and sanitation systems:
Tier 1 Awards (funds for planning and design):
- Town of Kit Carson- $50,000
- Town of Limon- $49,250
- Town of Akron- $17,250
- Aspen Village Metropolitan District- $50,000
- Town of Stratton- $33,500
Tier 2 Awards: (funds for planning, design and construction)
- City of Creede- $400,000
- City of Las Animas- $91,100
- Town of Manzanola- $400,000
- City of Idaho Springs- $25,000
- Town of Romeo- $100,000
- Louviers Water and Sanitation District- $313,000
- Town of Pagosa Springs- $400,000
- Town of Eads- $70,900