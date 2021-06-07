Small Colorado communities get money to improve wastewater systems

DENVER (KDVR) — Aging wastewater systems in 13 small communities will get planning, design and construction improvements with a $2 million grant program, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Monday.

“The Small Communities Grant Program is one of our tools to make sure that all Coloradans have a safe and clean environment,” said Shaun McGrath, Environmental Health and Protection Director.

“These funds help communities that may not have the resources to make necessary upgrades to their wastewater infrastructure.”

Communities awarded money to improve drinking water and sanitation systems:

Tier 1 Awards (funds for planning and design):

Town of Kit Carson- $50,000

Town of Limon- $49,250

Town of Akron- $17,250

Aspen Village Metropolitan District- $50,000

Town of Stratton- $33,500

Tier 2 Awards: (funds for planning, design and construction)

City of Creede- $400,000

City of Las Animas- $91,100

Town of Manzanola- $400,000

City of Idaho Springs- $25,000

Town of Romeo- $100,000

Louviers Water and Sanitation District- $313,000

Town of Pagosa Springs- $400,000

Town of Eads- $70,900