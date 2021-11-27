Small businesses hope for increased profits in wake of supply chain issues, shipping delays

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Holiday tunes echoed through Arvada’s Old Town Square on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

A Small Business Saturday event hoping to help local artisans with a business boost.

The Holiday Makers Market was one event where the city used little huts that businesses can store and showcase their items to be purchased.

They were built out of necessity during the pandemic.

Different business owners and artists write, mold clay and pour acrylic to call the huts home for the weekend.

The Artful Sisters started as a pandemic passion project then became her saving grace when COVID left her unemployed.

“[I] learned on my own. YouTube is awesome for that sort of thing,” said Lori McKenzi, founder of The Artful sisters. “When I got fired last year during COVID. I called it my ‘re-firement’.”

Unlike large corporations, mom-and-pop shops are largely unaffected by supply chain shortages.

“It’s just great to be able to offer that and not you know, worry about is it going to get here in time and you know, you can get it mailed it if you need to mail it and hopefully it’ll get there on time,” said McKenzi.

A few huts down Joshua Margolis, a writer, photographer and storyteller, is sharing his artistic talents in three different ways.

“I self-publish, and it’s hard to sell directly to consumers when I don’t have events to go to. I sell a lot of comic cons and other local events. And so the fact that the world is coming back and we can do some outside events, it’s nice to engage with people but be able to actually explain the project,” said Margolis.

These entrepreneurs hope the shipping delays and supply shortage will push people to shop local this year instead.