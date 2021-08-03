‘Slow your roll, Colorado’; 62% increase in commercial drivers 40+ over speed limit in 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says there was a 21% increase in commercial vehicle drivers going 25-39 miles per hour over the limit compared to 2019.

CSP said even more alarming, troopers saw a 62% increase in CMV drivers going 40 plus mph over the posted limit.

“While the nations roadways saw an overall drop in travel from motorists due to the pandemic, our professional drivers were in high demand and continued to work hard traveling on our roadways. We hope everyone sees how valuable these professionals are and we urge them to place safety of themselves and other motorists at the forefront,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Speeding will always be a dangerous choice, whether traffic eases or increases.”

“Speeding is a type of aggressive driving behavior,” explains Colonel Packard. “If you see someone, changing lanes abruptly and speeding, give them space as speeders can easily lose control of their vehicles. You can also report an aggressive driver by dialing *CSP.”

CSP reminds drivers that speed limits are not suggestions. they’re designed to keep everyone as safe as possible as we all travel to our destinations. “Slow Your Roll, Colorado.”