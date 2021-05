AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police warned drivers of speeding and distracted driving enforcement in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

This morning, we will be riding around with our Traffic Unit to conduct speed, distracted driving, and #MoveOver enforcement along 225/70 in a partnership with @CSP_News #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/HPmHDvgaLz — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 19, 2021

The Colorado State Patrol is also assisting with the effort that is taking place along I-225 and I-70.

According to the department’s Twitter page, their tweet along ended at around 11:30 am but they said officers will be patrolling the highway all day.

#TweetAlong While today’s tweet along has ended, that does not mean enforcement has stopped. Expect officers to be on I-225 & I-70 all day long.



Watch your speeds. Buckle up. And remember, if you see the flashing emergency lights, #MoveOver. pic.twitter.com/07myklWIGT — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 19, 2021

#TweetAlong Winner winner, ticket getter!!



This photo was sent in by a motorcycle (motors) officer. They clocked a vehicle going 98mph in a 60mph zone!! Needless to say, the driver got a 6 point ticket with a mandatory court date. #SlowDown! pic.twitter.com/U976UzANuG — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 19, 2021