DENVER (KDVR) — Winter has made its way into the metro, and a light snowstorm has impacted multiple roads across the state. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to slick conditions.

As drivers head out for the morning commute, many cities across the metro area warn drivers: if there is ice or snow, take it slow.

These cities have been placed on accident alert:

Broomfield

Boulder

Castle Rock

Denver

Douglas County

Erie

Thornton

This means that unless you are in a crash that involves drugs, alcohol or serious injuries, do not call the police and instead report the crash online and exchange information.

CDOT cameras show multiple road conditions across the state. (Credit: CDOT)

Fresh snowfall at Red Rocks

8th and Williams near Che

Cars take it slow and steady on I-25

FOX31 has crews all over the state where conditions are slow and icy. Snow totals are starting to pile up as some cities have already received 3 inches of snow.

Traction laws

While many cities are on accident alert, police are reminding commuters of the traction laws and the importance of making sure their car is ready for winter. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

The light snowfall will taper off throughout the morning and wrap up around noon. The Pinpoint Weather team said that temperatures will stay cold only reaching highs in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will be clear and dry, but the snow will return Thursday with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected in the foothills.

