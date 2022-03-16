DENVER (KDVR) — After a day with highs around 70 degrees, changes are on the way Wednesday as a sloppy snowstorm moves into our state.
As you prepare for the day ahead, here are five things you need to know:
- Rain arrives this afternoon and will change to snow overnight tonight into Thursday
- A major traffic shift will take place on eastbound I-70 for the Central 70 Project
- Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
- Gas prices dropped one cent overnight. Here’s a look at the 10 lowest prices in Colorado
- County officials have approved a new name for Mount Evans
With the snowfall expected Thursday, here are a few helpful tools:
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.