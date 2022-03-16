DENVER (KDVR) — After a day with highs around 70 degrees, changes are on the way Wednesday as a sloppy snowstorm moves into our state.

As you prepare for the day ahead, here are five things you need to know:

With the snowfall expected Thursday, here are a few helpful tools:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.