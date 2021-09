DENVER (KDVR) – After more than a month of being closed, Sloan’s Lake opens back up Friday to hand-launched vessels.

Denver Parks & Recreation said it has been dealing with a toxic blue-green algae for the past two months. But after positive test results and observed improvements in water quality, color, pH and oxygen levels, officials have deemed the lake safe for reopening.

