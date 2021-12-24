Slick conditions force CDOT to close parts of I-70 in the mountains

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – A mountain snowstorm is causing treacherous driving conditions along Interstate 70.
CDOT has been periodically closing the interstate, citing safety concerns for drivers.
Current I-70 closures
Earlier I-70 closures
- I-70 westbound was shut down around 9:50 a.m. between the Copper Mountain and Vail Pass Summit exits. CDOT reopened the road at about 10:45 a.m.
- I-70 eastbound was briefly closed the Silverthorne and Loveland Pass exits as drivers were sliding off the road. CDOT closed the interstate at about 8:35 a.m. and opened it back up just before 9 a.m.
The snow is causing issues elsewhere in the high country. Authorities closed U.S. 50 in both directions Friday morning after an avalanche shut down the highway west of Salida.