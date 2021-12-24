Slick conditions force CDOT to close parts of I-70 in the mountains

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I-70 eastbound (credit: CDOT)

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – A mountain snowstorm is causing treacherous driving conditions along Interstate 70.

CDOT has been periodically closing the interstate, citing safety concerns for drivers.

Current I-70 closures

Check back for updates on closures.

Earlier I-70 closures

  • I-70 westbound was shut down around 9:50 a.m. between the Copper Mountain and Vail Pass Summit exits. CDOT reopened the road at about 10:45 a.m.
  • I-70 eastbound was briefly closed the Silverthorne and Loveland Pass exits as drivers were sliding off the road. CDOT closed the interstate at about 8:35 a.m. and opened it back up just before 9 a.m.

The snow is causing issues elsewhere in the high country. Authorities closed U.S. 50 in both directions Friday morning after an avalanche shut down the highway west of Salida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories