Slick spots reported Tuesday morning in Boulder and Jefferson County

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado may have gotten a glimpse of summer recently, but spring showers are not quite over yet. With rain and snow moving in this week, the roads may be slick.

The City of Boulder is on accident alert due to inclement weather and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of accidents Tuesday morning.

In Jeffco, the left lane of I-70 Westbound is also closed at the Morrison exit due to an accident.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers not to be deceived by wet looking roads, saying that with the cold temperatures, some spots may be slick and to slow down and use caution while driving.

