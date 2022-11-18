DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will end on Friday morning and frigid temperatures will settle in. It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Slick road conditions have been reported across the Denver metro area. Several school closings and delays have been added to our list.

7:15 a.m.: City of Denver: Recreation centers are open today as emergency warming centers during regular operating hours! Rec centers will have water, restrooms, and a place to sit. Locate the nearest rec center at denvergov.org/content/denver…

6:50 a.m.: Denver Police Department: Let’s go over our mantra for this AM rush hour, #Denver motorists: If there’s ice or #snow, take it slow. And make sure you keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. You never know when you’ll need that extra stopping distance.

6:35 a.m.: RTD H Line experiencing up to 15 minute delays due to switch problem. rtdden.co/alerts

6:20 a.m.: City of Lone Tree: Due to weather and road conditions, the Link on Demand shuttle service will be delayed today, Friday, November 18. Link service will begin at 10 a.m. Find out more about Lone Tree’s free shuttle service at cityoflonetree.com/link-on-demand/

6:05 a.m.: CU Boulder Police: Update: Folsom Street from Colorado Avenue to Taft Drive is now open, after an overnight closure due to slick conditions. Please drive slowly and carefully along Folsom due to the steep grade

6 a.m.: Denver Police Department: It snowed more and its crazy cold out there, #Denver.

5:20 a.m.: CU Boulder has issued a delayed 10 a.m. start for Friday, Nov. 18 due to storm impacts. In-person and remote (synchronous) classes/labs scheduled to begin before 10 are canceled. Online (asynchronous) classes are not affected.

5:15 a.m.: Douglas County Government Offices on a one-hour delayed opening Friday, Nov. 18

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays.

Traction laws

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

