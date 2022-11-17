DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is beginning to stick to roads and causing slick conditions. This is just a taste of snow, the bulk will arrive this afternoon.

Thursday is Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to snow and cold that are moving into the state.

Live updates

We will provide live updates throughout the storm on road conditions here:

10:20 a.m.: Hiwan Museum closed 11/17 due to inclement weather. Outdoor areas at Hiwan Heritage Park remain open for visitors. The Hiwan museum is scheduled to reopen 11/18 under normal operating hours.

9:58 a.m.: Greeley is under an accident alert until further notice. If no one is injured, fleeing or intoxicated and the vehicles be moved; please exchange info and report online at dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident when you get home.

9:45 a.m.: Fort Collins is on accident alert until midnight. This means if you’re involved in a non-injury, non-alcohol/drug related crash, please exchange info and report online:

9:35 a.m.: Due to the weather and a high number of crashes, Commerce City is now on accident alert.

9:15 a.m.: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: At 8:30 a.m., our dispatch center showed 13 active crashes/accidents. We can anticipate the evening commute to be challenging as well with the additional snow forecast. Please slow down and leave extra space between vehicles, as it will take a longer distance to be able to stop.

9 a.m.: Denver and Castle Rock are now on crash alert

8:50 a.m.: Due to current road conditions, the City and County of Broomfield is now on accident alert. Please take your time and allow plenty of room between vehicles if you have to be out on the roads.

8:45 a.m.: I-270 reduced to two lanes due to a crash near CO 224

8:40 a.m.: US 285 northbound/southbound: Passenger vehicle traction law between Pine Valley Road and C-470.

8:35 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County, Northwest Weld County, Boulder County, Jefferson County, and West Broomfield County until 9 a.m. Friday.

8:15 a.m.: I-70 eastbound/westbound: Passenger vehicle traction law between Exit 248 – Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill and C-470.

Forecast

Meteorologist Travis Michels said Denver could get a taste of the snow before noon Thursday but will get a break in the early afternoon.

The snow will move back in for the evening commute and become more consistent throughout the night.

Denver snowfall totals will be 2 to 6 inches, the Eastern Plains will have totals between 1 to 3 inches, and the foothills snow totals will be between 5 and 10 inches. The snow will wrap up by 6 a.m. with slow-clearing skies on Friday.

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

CDOT Road Conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a travel website. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Here are the features, according to CDOT:

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.

Trucker mode

The Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

Travel alerts

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences.

Traction laws

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

