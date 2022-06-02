STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s not uncommon for Elisa Maines to find a moose or a bear in her Steamboat Springs backyard, but the surprise she woke up to Thursday morning was special.

“I walked downstairs to brew some coffee,” Maines said. “I always look outside to see if there are any animals in the yard. This morning, I looked out the kitchen window and saw the ears of a moose. I moved closer to the window to get a better look. It was a mama moose and her two babies – sleeping!”

Maines got out her camera and enjoyed the moment with her two children, watching the moose family wake up with the rest of the neighborhood to start their day.

“This morning was so incredibly special and we are so grateful to live in such an amazing place,” Maines said.

