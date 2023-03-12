DENVER (KDVR) — If you are feeling extra groggy after losing an hour of sleep thanks to springing forward for Daylight Saving Time, a cup of joe might be what you need.
Here is a look at 10 of the top-rated coffee shops in the Denver metro area, according to Google reviews.
All of the coffee shops on this list have at least 4.5 stars and 700 reviews:
- Corvus Coffee Roasters– 4.7 stars for 1,379 reviews
- Little Owl Coffee– 4.7 stars for 893 reviews
- Stella’s Coffee Haus– 4.6 stars for 1,473 reviews
- The Bardo Coffee House– 4.6 stars for 1,132 reviews
- Crema Coffee House– 4.6 stars for 1,182 reviews
- Huckleberry Roasters– 4.6 stars for 813 reviews
- Pablo’s Coffee– 4.6 stars for 811 reviews
- Prodigy Coffeehouse– 4.6 stars for 753 reviews
- The Molecule Effect– 4.6 stars for 720 reviews
- Thump Coffee– 4.5 stars for 1,076 reviews
Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 5 and clocks will fall back an hour.