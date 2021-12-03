Skyline Park ice rink opens to warm weather and sunny skies

DENVER (KDVR) – Opening day at Skyline Park ice rink is the unofficial, official beginning of the winter season in downtown Denver.

The ice rink is a time-honored tradition to kick off the Christmas season in the Mile High City.

65 degrees Fahrenheit. and sunny skies, a perfect day for ice-skating? It was a perfect day, especially now, to get outside, to breathe a little fresh air and skate.

“It really kicks off not only the holiday and Christmas season but it just brings festivities and everything,’ Senior Vice President of the Downtown Denver Partnership Sharon Alton said.

It is not just ice skating to be had in the Mile High City.

“All the buildings are lighted up now, so the D&F Tower has light shows, Union Station has light shows, the Carousel is coming to the Denver Pavilions,” Alton said.

Concerns still remain in light of the recent and new mask mandate by the city and County of Denver.

Denver’s latest mask mandate is not as strict if you are outdoors.

“The city’s restrictions are for indoor spaces, so if you come to the ice-skating rink you can wear a mask if you want to but you don’t have to wear a mask because we are outside,” Alton said.

But what about that warmer than usual weather?

“With the warm weather does is make people stay, which is great, which is great for downtown, our restaurants love it,” Alton said.

It may look like an ordinary ice rink, but if you stop, look and listen, you will see it is a lot more than that.