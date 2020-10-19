SkyFOX captures video of structures destroyed in Cal-Wood Fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31 news chopper, SkyFOX, captured aerial footage of structures destroyed in the Cal-Wood Fire.

More than two dozen homes are destroyed as a result of the Cal-Wood Fire, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. That number is expected to increase as damage assessments continue.

Of the 26 homes lost, 18 were along Mountain Ridge Drive. The area is on the southeast edge of the burn area off Highway 36.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is located near the Cal-Wood Education Center, which is roughly 10 miles northwest of Boulder.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the town of Jamestown was evacuated Saturday due to the fire.