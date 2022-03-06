SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — In the middle of a Pinpoint Weather Alert weekend, drivers who would normally face heavy ski traffic Sunday also had the headache of heavy snow and icy roads.

“We left at noon to get home early and now it’s 3:00 p.m. and we’re not even to the tunnel yet,” Cameron Saheb, who sat in traffic on the interstate for nearly five hours said.

Saheb was in charge of driving, while passengers Shadi Aoutabachi and Israel Dominguez waited out the lengthy drive.

“We sang songs, took lots of naps. We’ve been playing games. Luckily Izzy can sleep on demand,” Aoutabachi said.

The trio said they even ran out of windshield wiper fluid and tried to stop at four different stores in town to buy more but everything was sold out.

“There was no windshield wiper fluid in town,” Dominguez said.

There were a variety of reasons on top of the snow and ski traffic the group believed the back up was so bad.

“The trucks don’t have chains on. Also, people with two-wheel drive,” Aoutabachi said.

Dominguez said this is the longest they’ve sat on the interstate so far this ski season. A lot of the semis they passed were struggling to get up the hill.

“This is a record, this is a record this season,” Dominguez said.

The group, checking back in with FOX31 and Channel 2 said they eventually made it back to the Denver area. And despite the long drive, happy they had each other for company.

“Imagine doing this by yourself,” Dominguez said.

As a reminder, traction laws and passenger vehicle laws are in place. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

During winter storms, or when conditions require, CDOT will implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law. CDOT can implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction and Chain Laws on any state highway. During a Traction Law, all motorists are required to have EITHER:

4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16” tread depth Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16” tread depth Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16” tread depth Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16” tread depth Chains or an approved alternative traction device