GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Snow started falling Saturday night in both the Denver metro area and high country and is expected to carry on overnight.

“Hopefully a little bit of powder. Hopefully,” Ava Miller told FOX31 and Channel 2.

Miller was heading up to the mountains with a friend to either ski Beaver Creek or Breckenridge Sunday.

“I’d rather have it be winter and a lot of snow,” Miller said.

Roads are expected to be snow-covered going into Sunday, making the commute for those returning to the Denver area from weekend ski trips a little heavier with traffic.

“Were hoping we get snowed in so we don’t have to go to school Monday and ski an extra day,” Miller said.

