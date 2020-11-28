Skiers, snowboarders find some sense of normalcy at Colorado resorts

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — This just in: skiing and snowboarding are good stress relievers. Now, living in a COVID-19 world, they might be more therapeutic than ever.

With the long Thanksgiving weekend, as one might expect, there are plenty of skiers and snowboarders up at places like Loveland Ski Area.

Snowboarders like Edwin Arce. He’s in town from San Diego with his fiancée.

“They got two ‘Bunny Hills,’” he says. “So, it was really good. We have a first-timer with us.”

Ski areas have the same COVID precautions in place as other businesses in the state.

“It’s nice. Just kind of flying back-and-forth over the mountain. It is freeing after being stuck inside so much,” Arce says.

Most ski areas now require online reservations.