A chair sits in the snow after falling off a Breckenridge Ski Resort chairlift on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A skier is reportedly OK after the chair they were on detached from a lift on Thursday at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

It happened around 10:35 Thursday morning on the Peak 8 SuperConnect, just as Brynne Goldberg was nearing the top of the lift.

“The guy in front of me, his chair, right as he was coming up to the terminal was just twisting and blowing around,” Goldberg said. “His chair just dropped, and he was just sitting on it.”

Goldberg said attendants quickly shut down the lift and raced to the man, who got up and skied away.

Vail Resorts said no injuries were reported and the rider declined additional care.

“I really think what helped this guy is he had the bar down and his feet on the foot pegs,” Goldberg said. “I think the chair probably helped him or prevented him from himself hitting the ground. I’m really shocked at how it all happened, and that he just stood up and skied away.”

High wind gusts at Breckenridge

Goldberg said Breckenridge is notorious for high winds and said the winds were quite strong as they reached the top of the lift.

A spokesperson for Vail Resorts said that at the time of the incident, the resort was following “all standard operating procedures.”

They released the following statement to FOX31 on Friday.

“The wind direction was predominantly favorable for operation of the Peak 8 SuperConnect when it opened for the day at 10 a.m., however an abnormal wind gust across the top terminal, in addition to the chair coming into contact with components of the upper terminal, created the circumstances of this event.” Vail Resorts

Goldberg said the wind was calmer at the beginning of the ride and said it quickly picked up as they neared the top.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there making comments, you know, Vail Resorts gets a lot of hate,” she said. “My personal opinion is that isn’t a moment for blame or finger-pointing. I think if anything it’s just an opportunity to learn.”

The lift re-opened at 12:30 on Friday following an inspection from the Colorado Tramway Safety Board, according to the resort.