SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado Springs man was rescued after falling 2,000 feet while skiing the north face of a 14er.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s search and rescue team responded to Wilson Peak, which sits outside of Telluride, on Saturday afternoon on reports of a skier that was injured.

A 32-year-old man fell 2,000 feet off the north face of Wilson Peak, which is 14,023 feet tall.

Wilson Peak in San Miguel County. (San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Crews in Telluride rescued a skier that fell 2,000 feet off of Wilson Peak. (San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

The search and rescue team was taken to the skier by helicopter where they were able to fly him back to the Telluride airport and transfer him to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

According to SMCSO, the man suffered traumatic injuries as a result of his fall, but he was conscious and alert.

The search and rescue mission lasted three hours and took three deputies and nine search and rescue members to transport the man.