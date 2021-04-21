Skier rescued after falling 2,000 feet from Wilson Peak 14er

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says a skier was rescued after falling an estimated 2,000 feet from the north face of Wilson Peak.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon outside of Telluride just before 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from New Mexico fell from the 14,000 foot peak while skiing with a friend.

Search and rescue with air resources were able to locate the man. He was flown to Telluride airport and then transferred by ambulance to Telluride Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said the man received multiple traumatic injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.