Skier killed in collision with snowboarder at Eldora Mountain identified

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A 72-year-old skier who died following a collision with a snowboarder on the Windmill run at Eldora Mountain Tuesday has been identified as Ron LeMaster.

LeMaster’s family spoke with FOX31 Wednesday and confirmed he died during the accident.

LeMaster was an avid skier. He also wrote multiple books about skiing and ski techniques, including The Skier’s Edge and Ultimate Skiing.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the deadly ski-snowboard collision.

According to BCSO, the snowboarder was interviewed and treated on scene for his injuries from the collision. As of right now, no criminal charges have been filed. The snowboarder has not yet been identified.