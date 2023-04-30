BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said a solo skier was killed in a backcountry avalanche on Saturday.

The CAIC said the skier was caught and buried in “a small, but long-running avalanche” on Bald Mountain which is east of Breckenridge.

The skier is the 11th person to be killed in an avalanche this season, according to the CAIC.

All areas in the state under avalanche conditions are in a Level 2, or moderate, which the CAIC site says “natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.”

Other avalanche deaths this season

The most recent deadly avalanches were last month when one person was killed in an avalanche outside Aspen Highlands on March 19 and another was buried in an avalanche southwest of the Town of Marble in Upper Rapid Creek on March 17.

A 5-year-old girl who was caught in a roof avalanche near Purgatory Ski Resort with her father and brother died after she was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs, the La Plata County Coroner’s Office said. She was buried for approximately 19 minutes before being rescued.

Sofia Peters, 5, was with her family from Scottsdale, Arizona when the avalanche happened.