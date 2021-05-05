Skier from Ouray dies after crevasse fall in Alaska’s Denali National Park

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a skier from Colorado has died after falling into a crevasse on a glacier in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The park reports that mountaineering rangers on Monday received a report from a satellite communication device that a skier had fallen into a crevasse.

One of the rangers who responded to the call was lowered into the crevasse and confirmed the skier had died in the fall.

The park identified the skier as 28-year-old Mason Stansfield of Ouray.

The park says Stansfield’s partner was not injured and that Stansfield’s remains were recovered.