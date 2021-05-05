Skier from Ouray dies after crevasse fall in Alaska’s Denali National Park

Mount McKinley, (Denali), Denali National Park, Alaska. (Getty Images)

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a skier from Colorado has died after falling into a crevasse on a glacier in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The park reports that mountaineering rangers on Monday received a report from a satellite communication device that a skier had fallen into a crevasse.

One of the rangers who responded to the call was lowered into the crevasse and confirmed the skier had died in the fall.

The park identified the skier as 28-year-old Mason Stansfield of Ouray.

The park says Stansfield’s partner was not injured and that Stansfield’s remains were recovered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

