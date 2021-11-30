Skier dies at Eldora Mountain after collision with snowboarder

ELDORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 72-year-old skier died on Eldora Mountain Tuesday following a collision with a snowboarder on the Windmill run.

“Our ski patrol received a report of a person-to-person collision on the ropes,” Sam Bass with Eldora Ski Resort said.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, who is currently investigating the accident, once ski patrol was on scene they continued resuscitative efforts, including CPR, and a medical helicopter was placed on air standby.

Unfortunately, the 72-year-old skier, a Boulder man, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene at 11:43 a.m.

“It’s something always hard to deal with and we are heartbroken here at Eldora,” Bass said.

According to BCSO, the snowboarder was interviewed and treated on scene for his injuries from the collision. As of right now, no criminal charges have been filed.

“No matter your age or ability please ski and ride slow and respectfully. Be aware of your surroundings and the responsibility code. It’s something every skier and ride should know about,” Bass said.

Responsibility code for skiers, snowboarders

According to Eldora’s website, the National Ski Areas Association established “Your Responsibility Code” in 1966 as a code of ethics for all skiers on the mountain. Today, the code reflects not only skier safety, but snowboarder and lift safety as well. Those codes include:

Always remain in control and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects.

People ahead of you have the right of way. It is your responsibility to avoid them.

Do not stop where you obstruct a trail or are not visible from above.

Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others.

Always use devices to help prevent runaway equipment.

Observe all posted signs and warnings.

Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, ride, & unload safely.

Freestyle Terrain Use Guidelines

According to the Colorado Ski Safety Act, which was implemented in 1979:

Under Colorado law, a skier assumes the risk of injury to person or property resulting from any of the inherent dangers and risks of skiing and may not recover from any ski area operator for any injury resulting from any of the inherent dangers and risks of skiing, including changing weather conditions, existing and changing snow conditions, bare spots, rocks, stumps, trees, cliffs, extreme terrain, jumps and freestyle terrain, collision with natural objects, man-made objects or other skiers, variations in terrain, and the failure of skiers to ski within their own abilities.