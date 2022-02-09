Skier dies at Eldora after colliding with tree

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a 77-year-old woman died in a ski collision at Eldora Mountain on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:26 p.m. at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road. The sheriff’s office said a woman was not conscious or breathing after colliding with a tree on the Muleshoe Run.

Members from the Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, LifeLine Air Ambulance and American Medical Response all responded and attempted to save the woman’s life, according to the sheriff’s office, but the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, however the incident will be investigated by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

This marks the third skier death of the season at Eldora. Ron LeMaster, 72, died after colliding with a snowboarder at the ski resort on Nov. 30. Robert Williams, 60, died Dec. 7 after hitting a tree.