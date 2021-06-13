Skier dies from injuries after slide in Rocky Mountain National Park

Sundance Mountain Snowfield (2) June 13 2021 Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A 68-year-old man died on Sundance Mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, officials reported.

The Loveland man was found unconscious by bystanders who witnessed the incident and attempted life-saving aide.

Park rangers said he died from injuries sustained after falling about 400 to 500 feet in an uncontrolled slide on a snowfield into rocks. He was wearing a helmet, rangers said.

The man’s body was airlifted from Sundance Mountain midway between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park.

The Larimer County Coroner took possession of the man and will release his identity after his family is notified.

