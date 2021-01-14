Skier dies after hitting tree at Eldora Mountain

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A skier died after hitting a tree midday Thursday at Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the accident was reported just before noon.

According to BCSO, witnesses saw a skier fall and slide down the Corona Run at a “high rate of speed” before hitting a tree.

“Given the steep terrain at the location of the accident, ski patrol transported the patient to medical personnel with AMR Ambulance and Nederland Fire Department,” BCSO said.

First responders requested a medical helicopter, but it was unable to land at Eldora due to high winds.

“The North Colorado MedEvac pilot made a second attempt to land at Nederland High School, and then a third attempt at Barker Reservoir. Due to the strong winds and the multiple attempts made to land, the helicopter ran low on fuel and had to return to its base,” BCSO said.

An ambulance took the victim — a man in his 50s — to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The BSCO is investigating alongside the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office will release the man’s name once his identity is confirmed and his loved ones have been notified.