Eldora Mountain Resort is seen in the distance. (Photo: Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman visiting from Texas died after hitting a tree at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 58-year-old woman was skiing with friends and family when she fell on the Muleshoe ski run, the release from the sheriff’s office said. She continued to slide down the run until she eventually collided with a tree.

BCSO said people with her performed CPR until rescuers from the Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, MedEvac Air Ambulance and American Medical Response arrived and took over. She was taken to the first aid room where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

BCSO and the county coroner’s office are investigating the incident and manner of death.