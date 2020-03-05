Skier dies after hitting tree at Eldora Mountain Resort

Alert
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 37-year-old skier died after hitting a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name and hometown have not been released, was skiing on the expert Corona run when he crashed shortly before noon Thursday.

An emergency helicopter headed to the ski area, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators do not think anyone else was involved in the accident, and they did not say if the man was wearing a helmet.

Eldora is about 50 miles northwest of Denver.

