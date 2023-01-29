DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 checked in with a handful of ski resorts across Colorado Sunday following a Saturday with heavy snowfall in some parts.

Steamboats ski resort, according to their live YouTube web camera, showed they received nearly two feet of snow in the most recent snowstorm. And according to their website, they received 27 inches in 72 hours.

“I think we have a lot of loyal Coloradans who like to come to Winter Park,” Jen Miller Spokesperson for Winter Park Resort, said.

Miller said Winter Park received about eight inches on Friday then 12 inches overnight and into Saturday morning attracting the outdoor lovers.

“When it snows people like to ski, particularly Coloradans,” Miller said

Miller said she was able to get out and take some turns and the described the snow as soft and deep. She said the lift lines at the start of a great powder day always tend to start out congested but thin out over the day.

“It seems to be congested first thing, then once people get up on the mountain, it opens up,” Miller said.

Arapahoe Basin also had a great weekend and a lot of snowfall.

“The skiing & riding was excellent,” Ian Zinner with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area said. “We managed our numbers below our comfortable carrying capacity resulting in minimal lift lines.”

Vail resorts told FOX31 on Jan. 28 they had 12 inches in 24 hours, which was the largest recorded snowfall this season.

Miller said, like many slopes across the state, they are loving all the white gold mother nature has been handing out this month and many are benefiting.

“Particularly for this month, we recently crossed more than 200 inches of annual snowfall, so we are having a good snow year,” Miller said.