Ski season is underway: Here’s a list of when Colorado ski areas will open this year

DENVER (KDVR) — Ski season has officially kicked off in Colorado with Wolf Creek opening Saturday, Oct. 16, and Arapahoe Basin opening Sunday, Oct. 17.

A few rounds of decent snowfall over the last week have helped these two ski areas open in mid-October this year. In 2020, it took until the last few days of October for the first ski area to open for the season.

Looking ahead, Loveland and Keystone are both set to open soon, likely in the next couple of weeks. Following that, a lot of ski areas across the state will be opening mid-November.

Colorado ski area opening dates for 2021

Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 Beaver Creek: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 Breckenridge: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Copper Mountain: Nov. 22

Nov. 22 Crested Butte: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 Eldora: Nov. 19

Nov. 19 Keystone: October

October Loveland : soon

: soon Steamboat: Nov. 20

Nov. 20 Telluride: Nov 25

Nov 25 Vail: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Winter Park: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 Wolf Creek: Oct. 16

When do Colorado ski areas normally open for the season?

Taking a look back at the last few years, Wolf Creek has won the “Race to Open” three out of the last five years. Arapahoe Basin won the other two. Typically, the first ski resort of the year opens in mid-October, although some years if the weather does not cooperate it can be late October.

Looking ahead, the next chance for snowfall in the mountains will come on Tuesday this week, with totals of 1 to 5 inches expected.

Drier weather moves in after Tuesday and stays through the weekend with more chances for mountain snow coming next week.