LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Ski resorts across Colorado’s high country and winter sports enthusiasts alike are excited to hear about fresh snowfall in the forecast for this weekend.

“We’ve got snow in the forecast, but we could see another 10 inches over the next 9-10 days which we’re excited about,” John Sellers, marketing director for Loveland Ski Area, said.

Over the holiday week, Sellers said the slopes were packed with people coming in despite a slower start for snow this season.

“We have less than of half of the mountain open right,” Sellers said. “But what we do have open is skiing good, no one wants the terrain open more than we do.”

Our Pinpoint Weather Team broke down the difference between this year and last. At this time in early 2023, the snowpack was sitting at 110% of average compared to this time now where it is at just 61%.

“We’re all done with snowmaking so the rest is up to Mother Nature now,” Sellers said.

He said ski patrol continues to monitor the terrain to make sure it’s safe and has enough snow to be opened when several inches are expected to arrive over the weekend.

“There are more than four months left open here for great skiing and snowboarding here at Loveland,” Sellers said.