DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high winds and fire danger. High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

Some ski areas said high winds could cause delays and closures to lift operations.

Here are the ski areas that have announced lift operation impacts so far:

Loveland Ski Area

“Due to high winds, Loveland Ski Area will not open today, Tuesday, April 5. Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow,” Loveland Ski Area announced.

Vail Mountain

“Vail lifts 7, 21, 36 and Blue Sky Basin will be delayed opening today,” Vail Mountain Alerts posted.

Winter Park

“Weather Update: We are experiencing extremely high winds (gusts of 100mph) with reports of trees down on the mountain. Expect impacts to lifts and trails, and keep an eye on the app for up to date info,” Winter Park shared on Twitter.

We will continue to update this story if any other ski areas announce issues with lift operations Tuesday.