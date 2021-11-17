Ski resorts delaying opening day in Colorado due to lack of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The lack of snow so far this season in Colorado has forced some ski resorts to make the tough decision of delaying opening day.

Here is a full list of resorts that will have delayed openings:

Steamboat Resort: Nov. 27 “Normally this time of year we’ve had more than 20 inches of snowfall, a 10–20-inch mid-mountain base and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows, with only 8 hours of total snowmaking. While our mountain crews have done an incredible job of pulling every magic trick out of their hats, reality is that our slopes are not ready to welcome skiers and riders this weekend,” shared Steamboat Resort.

Telluride: Targeted date of Dec. 3 “Due to recent and forecasted warm weather, the Ski Resort opening is delayed. The snowmaking team is taking advantage of every opportunity to make snow and the goal is to open as soon as possible. The aim remains to open the resort with high-quality ski runs with edge to edge skiing, providing our guests with a fun and safe environment to enjoy. Currently opening is targeted for December 3rd, weather permitting,” shared Telluride.



If any other ski areas announce delayed opening day, we will update this story.

Here’s a list of resorts that are scheduled to open soon:

Beaver Creek: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 Copper Mountain: Nov. 22

Nov. 22 Crested Butte: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 Eldora: Nov. 19

Nov. 19 Winter Park: Nov. 17

Here’s a list of resorts that are already open:

Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 Breckenridge: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Keystone: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Loveland : Oct. 30

: Oct. 30 Vail: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Wolf Creek: Oct. 16