CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers discovered remains in Clear Creek County on Saturday.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was in the area of Miner’s Candle on June 4 when the officer discovered skeletal remains.

Several entities assisted with the search and recovery of the remains and they were turned over to the coroner’s office.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office will announce the identity at a later date.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.