‘Sitting on a powder keg’: Colorado wildfire officials urge safety amid volatile conditions

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters continue efforts to suppress multiple wildfires across the state, including fires in Jefferson and Summit Counties.

In Frisco, officials enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions after fire-danger levels moved from “low” to “very high” in less than 24 hours.

“We went from low, skipped medium or moderate, skipped high, and went to very high in one day,” said Steve Lipsher, spokesperson for Summit Fire and EMS. “I’ve never had to go and change our signs with that big of a sweep.”

Summit Fire responded Friday to a fire near the bike path in Silverthorne. That fire was extinguished quickly, but it’s believed to be human-caused.

“What we don’t have much patience for is people being irresponsible with fire, people being reckless with fire,” he said.

Straight Creek Fire

A few miles away, an aerial attack continued Friday evening on the Straight Creek Fire, which is estimated to be about 8 acres in size.

Multiple helicopters and about 65 firefighters were fighting this fire, which is about 2 miles east of Dillon.

“We’ve had a really good day, after some fire activity last night it settled down, and we’ve been able to get on it today,” said David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service.

Boyd said Type 3 helicopters have been scooping water from Lake Dillon and dropping it on the fire.

“It’s obviously pretty close to Dillon and to some structures, so we’re keeping an eye on that,” he said.

As of Friday evening, the Straight Creek Fire was estimated at about 30 percent containment.

Platte River Fire

About 70 miles away, firefighters were battling steep terrain to fight the Platte River Fire, burning just outside of Buffalo Creek in Jefferson County.

Friday, West Metro Fire Rescue’s dive team helped ferry firefighters across the Platte River, allowing them faster access to the fire.

That fire is estimated at about 31 acres, with 70 firefighters and a helicopter working on suppression efforts.

Fire officials urge caution

With limited rain in the forecast, firefighters say people need to be especially careful this coming week with fire, including with cigarettes, campfires and machinery.

“We saw the results of some massive fires last year that were started by humans,” says Lipsher. “We know that we’re sitting on a powder keg.”

Here are some wildfire prevention tips from the U.S. Department of Interior.