Site of Baker apartment building explosion sells for $1.2 million

DENVER — The site along Santa Fe Drive where a natural gas explosion destroyed a small apartment building in 2018 has sold.

Rio Norte LLC purchased 374 Santa Fe Drive, which was cleared of debris about a year ago, in late May for $1.28 million, according to public records.

The lot in the Baker neighborhood is 13,100 square feet, or 0.13 acres, making the deal worth about $98 a square foot.

Denver’s Parikh Stevens Architects is designing the project planned for the site, although President Harsh Parikh said specifics still need to be ironed out.

“The zoning allows a three-story mixed-use building, and that’s what we will do … We don’t know exactly how the uses will be sliced and diced,” he said.

Parikh said the timing of when development could begin also is unclear, with the coronavirus having added to the uncertainty. A concept plan has been submitted for the project, but not a formal site-development plan.

