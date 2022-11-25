Kelly Loving, 40, was one of five people killed at the Club Q shooting on 11/19/2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — We are learning more about one of the victims who died in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving had just celebrated her 40th birthday. She was killed at what was supposed to be a safe haven for the LGBTQ community.

At the memorial set up for the people who were shot and killed at Club Q, you will see the face of Kelly Loving. On social media her sister talked about the pain she has been feeling.

On Facebook, Tiffany Loving wrote “This still don’t feel real. I don’t understand why people do stuff like this it’s so hateful and cold I love u so much Kelly,” said Loving.

Tiffany sent out a statement on behalf of the family saying following the tragedy.

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person.”

Even strangers left notes at the memorial.

One note said, “We’ve never met but my heart breaks for you and your family. We will stand strong fighting for you.”

Another note from a stranger said, “Rest easy sweet angel.”

In multiple posts, Tiffany spoke of her love for her sister and her shock at the tragedy.

“I just can’t sleep looking at all your pictures,” said Tiffany. “I pray for all the families that lost someone dear to them in this Colorado Springs shooting.”

Another post from Tiffany read, “I’m just sitting here in disbelief.”

Tiffany reached out to console others in what has been a surreal time.

“It just don’t seem real” she said with emojis depicting flowing tears.

Click here to view how to help those effected by the Club Q shooting tragedy.