Sister finds suspect accused of lighting brother’s memorial on fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A grieving sister tells FOX31 she caught the suspect wanted for setting her brother’s memorial on fire.

“She has lit it on fire 10 to 15 times,” grieving sister Nicole Foster said.

Since Dontae Chambers’ passing in May of 2020, his sister says someone keeps showing the ultimate sign of disrespect by destroying his memorial, where family comes to grieve.

FOX31 Problem Solver Nicole Fierro first brought us the family’s pain and frustration when they noticed the fires started happening back in September.

“When I walk up here and I come to decorate it and it’s lit on fire it’s heartbreaking,” Foster said. “We didn’t get to bury my brother, I had to cremate him so I don’t have a place where I can go visit and go decorate. This is where I come, and I was never going to give up.”

On March 15, Aurora Fire Rescue investigators asked for the public’s help to track down the identities of two suspects accused of lighting fire to the roadside memorial located at RTD Nine Mile Station near Interstate 225 and Peoria.

On March 20, when Foster came to redecorate once again, she said she saw the person pictured in the police plea standing right down the street from the memorial.

“She tried to run but I’ve been looking for her for too long and I’ve been chasing her for too long,” Foster said. “I made her sit and I made the responsible choice to have the cops come pick her up and she did admit she was the one who has been doing it since September.”

Foster said she asked the suspect for answers.

“She said it looked like a cemetery. She said she was hit by a car in the same spot she walked off the curb in that same month and someone hit her in the leg, so she decided to take it out on my brother,” Foster said.

Investigators tell FOX31 Problem Solvers 36-year-old Rochelle Charest was picked up by police on March 20 and received summonses for injury to property and reckless kindling along with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“It definitely helps with the grieving process because this was the only thing I have and I wasn’t going to let it be taken away from me,” Foster said.