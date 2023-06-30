ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than two dozen sections of roads are now closed in Adams County, where heavy rain continues to cause major damage.

But according to Adams County Public Works, not everyone is paying attention to those closures.

Friday morning, crews had to pull a Ford truck out of a sinkhole after the driver reportedly went around the barriers on East 144th Avenue near Highway 79.

“The safety for the traveling public is the number one priority,” Greg Fischer said. “That’s why these signs are placed.”

Sinkholes form on Adams County roads

Fischer and Adams County Public Works said it’s the third time this week this has happened.

Saturday, a driver flipped a car upside down in a sinkhole on Weld County Road 2 after ignoring road closure signs.

“We understand there’s an inconvenience behind it,” Fischer said. “But it really is in the best interest of the traveling public.”

Fischer recommends avoiding county roads in the area altogether if you can manage it.

As of Friday morning, the following closures were in place in Adams County:

15 th Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd. E. 104 th Ave., from Tumbleweed Ct. to Manilla Rd.

Ave., from Tumbleweed Ct. to Manilla Rd. 168 th Ave., from Rector Leader Rd. to Mimosa Rd.

Ave., from Rector Leader Rd. to Mimosa Rd. Behrens Rd., from 72 nd Ave. to 88 th Ave.

Ave. to 88 Ave. 72 nd Ave., from Byers Calhoun Rd. to 88 th Ave.

Ave., from Byers Calhoun Rd. to 88 Ave. 56 th Ave., from SH79 to Yulle Rd.

Ave., from SH79 to Yulle Rd. 168 th Ave., from Watkins to Stollway St.

Ave., from Watkins to Stollway St. Headlight Rd., from 136 th Ave. to 168 th Ave.

Ave. to 168 Ave. 160 th Ave., from Headlight Rd. to Provost Rd.

Ave., from Headlight Rd. to Provost Rd. E. 96th Ave., from Imboden Rd. to Hudson Mile Rd.

E. 88th Ave., from Imboden Rd. to Hudson Mile Rd.

Converse Rd., from 64 th Ave. – 112 th Ave.

Ave. – 112 Ave. 72nd Ave., from SH79 to Converse Rd.

64th Ave., from Converse Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

38th Ave., from Converse Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

Harback Rd., from SH36 to 48 th Ave.

Ave. 48 th Ave., from Harback Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

Ave., from Harback Rd. to Schumaker Rd. Schumaker Rd., from 38 th Ave. to 88 th Ave.

Ave. to 88 Ave. 88th Ave., from Schumaker Rd. to Converse Rd.

112th Ave., from SH79 to Penrith Rd.

128th Ave., from SH79 to Converse Rd.

Converse Rd., from 144 th Ave. to 128th Ave.

Ave. to 128th Ave. 88th Ave., from Manilla Rd. to Schumaker Rd.

144th Ave., from Penrith Rd. to Converse Rd.

Hank’s Crossing Rd., from 96 th Ave. to 112 th Ave.

Ave. to 112 Ave. 112th Ave., from Hank’s Crossing Rd. to Dieter Winters Rd.

For more information on the road closures, please call 303-853-7137.