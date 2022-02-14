Single? Why Denver ranks as one of the best cities for you

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver for singles, Credit: Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, we have some good news for you. Denver is one of the best cities in the country for singles, according to WalletHub.

Overall, Denver ranks number four for singles based on a score that factored things like the economy, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

While Denver might be expensive compared to other cities, our city does offer a good variety of fun and recreation, and there are a good amount of dating opportunities here, according to WalletHub.

When it comes to choosing a city to live in as a single, experts say there are many things you should factor into your decision.

“Are you looking for somewhere to lay down your roots professionally, find a long-term partner, and start a family? If so, then I would be thinking about things like the cost of living, the quality of the public school system, and opportunities to advance one’s career. I always joke that if I end up living in Tucson, Arizona (which has a special place in my heart), then I have probably decided to settle down and have kids. If your dating goal is more about meeting people, having fun, but not starting anything serious, then I would choose a larger city with a vibrant nightlife. Places like Scottsdale, Arizona, or San Diego have so much happening throughout the year and incredibly deep dating pools,” shared Colter Ray, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication Studies – Louisiana State University.

The number one city for singles is Madison, Wisconsin, according to WalletHub.

The study ranked Glendale, California as the worst city for singles.

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Economics Fun & Recreation Dating Opportunities 
1Madison, WI64.9460202
2Seattle, WA63.1016144
3Portland, OR62.23130714
4Denver, CO61.34127165
5Austin, TX59.96911526
6San Francisco, CA59.8817936
7Minneapolis, MN59.83109298
8Portland, ME59.801351325
9Tucson, AZ59.28903611
10Boise, ID59.16556510
11Pittsburgh, PA59.101041723
12Reno, NV59.08565713
13Salt Lake City, UT58.97372349
14Burlington, VT58.39142821
15Missoula, MT58.19641453
16Tempe, AZ58.18237431
17Manchester, NH58.1558959
18Atlanta, GA58.11962624
19Rochester, NY57.981322119
20Lincoln, NE57.78209321
21Columbia, SC57.68398917
22Colorado Springs, CO57.55444737
23Honolulu, HI57.50172535
24Grand Rapids, MI57.38513946
25Cincinnati, OH57.33702455
26Las Vegas, NV57.261431156
27Columbus, OH57.18425239
28Orlando, FL57.071191091
29Fort Lauderdale, FL56.951251281
30Boston, MA56.86181618
31St. Louis, MO56.77773251
32San Diego, CA56.741691812
33Rapid City, SD56.431913916
34Wilmington, DE56.42118567
35Fargo, ND56.37712142
36Virginia Beach, VA56.04353197
37Sioux Falls, SD55.94811041
38Albuquerque, NM55.48594167
39Lexington-Fayette, KY55.17267765
40Tacoma, WA55.101026432
41Worcester, MA55.021177129
42Miami, FL54.981701118
43Knoxville, TN54.94404692
44Spokane, WA54.94816943
45Omaha, NE54.82384598
46Tallahassee, FL54.827610628
47Lubbock, TX54.541416430
48Salem, OR54.491298015
49St. Paul, MN54.441166036
50Chandler, AZ54.42410863
51Richmond, VA54.261204254
52Raleigh, NC54.11684096
53Cheyenne, WY53.92115662
54Anchorage, AK53.851475127
55Houston, TX53.781153569
56Nashua, NH53.70289759
57Chicago, IL53.56177976
58San Antonio, TX53.48824987
59Scottsdale, AZ53.478438100
60Phoenix, AZ53.386210552
61Washington, DC53.26180877
62Des Moines, IA53.062111484
63Juneau, AK53.001497233
64Tampa, FL52.979822115
65New Haven, CT52.971547822
66Nashville, TN52.878827125
67Glendale, AZ52.511815157
68Cleveland, OH52.461236361
69San Jose, CA52.431416740
70Milwaukee, WI52.371245964
71Buffalo, NY52.3610633106
72Providence, RI52.231663748
73Vancouver, WA52.081135089
74Corpus Christi, TX52.063611885
75Los Angeles, CA52.041781947
76Oklahoma City, OK51.9124104109
77Dallas, TX51.8511044102
78Fayetteville, NC51.8310313834
79West Valley City, UT51.831716538
80Bismarck, ND51.82916190
81Springfield, MO51.785143119
82Cedar Rapids, IA51.746112078
83Overland Park, KS51.622284122
84Norfolk, VA51.401149458
85Louisville, KY51.354661139
86Aurora, CO51.22958872
87Irving, TX51.126911575
88Wichita, KS51.123313594
89Nampa, ID51.102917720
90El Paso, TX51.022575151
91Charleston, SC50.9310525145
92St. Petersburg, FL50.899434142
93Jacksonville, FL50.876355141
94Jersey City, NJ50.731634368
95Charlotte, NC50.638054135
96Akron, OH50.5754116110
97Mesa, AZ50.5715101128
98Indianapolis, IN50.534979137
99New Orleans, LA50.4217514128
100Durham, NC50.251385154
101Billings, MT50.2443130114
102Baton Rouge, LA50.2211110771
103Huntington Beach, CA50.211556683
104Baltimore, MD49.8015628124
105Kansas City, MO49.7053124117
106Irvine, CA49.601448374
107Gilbert, AZ49.592126152
108Aurora, IL49.4713310082
109Arlington, TX49.2234150121
110Tulsa, OK49.2216127148
111Bridgeport, CT49.211598644
112Sacramento, CA49.181535899
113Riverside, CA49.1313614945
114Long Beach, CA49.111737060
115Fort Worth, TX49.095292146
116Garden Grove, CA48.991609570
117Las Cruces, NM48.9850133111
118Philadelphia, PA48.9716530127
119Plano, TX48.933176155
120Augusta, GA48.317118279
121Oxnard, CA48.2516814150
122Huntsville, AL48.2012154159
123Fort Wayne, IN48.0141102160
124Chesapeake, VA47.9630157123
125Santa Ana, CA47.8815711766
126Newark, NJ47.5815173120
127Fontana, CA47.5314614888
128Toledo, OH47.5375134132
129Fresno, CA47.35128136101
130Oceanside, CA47.33140112103
131Bakersfield, CA47.339916395
132Chula Vista, CA47.3114513780
133Columbia, MD47.0457119150
134Anaheim, CA47.0015098108
135Casper, WY46.9710167157
136Santa Clarita, CA46.92148111107
137Oakland, CA46.6617448126
138Memphis, TN46.6365129158
139Amarillo, TX46.573166166
140Detroit, MI46.55138122113
141Lewiston, ME46.38101140116
142Chattanooga, TN46.313291173
143Newport News, VA46.3193146130
144Huntington, WV46.0974178105
145Columbus, GA45.9766181112
146Little Rock, AR45.9789132156
147Stockton, CA45.93112169104
148Mobile, AL45.8227155164
149Henderson, NV45.7083152138
150Rancho Cucamonga, CA45.62121142133
151Birmingham, AL45.61108123153
152Ontario, CA45.5715216093
153Port St. Lucie, FL45.5111131171
154Fremont, CA45.5113790147
155North Las Vegas, NV45.4812617586
156Santa Rosa, CA45.2217662140
157San Bernardino, CA45.1816417673
158Pearl City, HI45.1515818053
159Charleston, WV45.0878170136
160New York, NY44.911822165
161Yonkers, NY44.7713453168
162Garland, TX44.6387158149
163South Burlington, VT44.4892109163
164Greensboro, NC44.454887180
165Peoria, AZ44.346153176
166Dover, DE44.31122144143
167Modesto, CA43.94139159134
168Grand Prairie, TX43.7597168144
169Gulfport, MS43.7245171162
170Cape Coral, FL43.6785113170
171Warwick, RI43.3513168174
172Shreveport, LA42.8867172167
173Laredo, TX42.8447128177
174Winston-Salem, NC42.2173147175
175Jackson, MS42.0378174169
176Moreno Valley, CA41.79162173131
177Pembroke Pines, FL41.69100103179
178Montgomery, AL41.5772162172
179Fort Smith, AR40.8386179161
180Hialeah, FL38.9716799178
181Brownsville, TX37.19107125182
182Glendale, CA37.0517181181

Denver ranks number one overall for highest singles gender balance, according to WalletHub.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories