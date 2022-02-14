Single? Why Denver ranks as one of the best cities for you

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, we have some good news for you. Denver is one of the best cities in the country for singles, according to WalletHub.

Overall, Denver ranks number four for singles based on a score that factored things like the economy, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

While Denver might be expensive compared to other cities, our city does offer a good variety of fun and recreation, and there are a good amount of dating opportunities here, according to WalletHub.

When it comes to choosing a city to live in as a single, experts say there are many things you should factor into your decision.

“Are you looking for somewhere to lay down your roots professionally, find a long-term partner, and start a family? If so, then I would be thinking about things like the cost of living, the quality of the public school system, and opportunities to advance one’s career. I always joke that if I end up living in Tucson, Arizona (which has a special place in my heart), then I have probably decided to settle down and have kids. If your dating goal is more about meeting people, having fun, but not starting anything serious, then I would choose a larger city with a vibrant nightlife. Places like Scottsdale, Arizona, or San Diego have so much happening throughout the year and incredibly deep dating pools,” shared Colter Ray, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication Studies – Louisiana State University.

The number one city for singles is Madison, Wisconsin, according to WalletHub.

The study ranked Glendale, California as the worst city for singles.

Overall Rank City Total Score Economics Fun & Recreation Dating Opportunities 1 Madison, WI 64.94 60 20 2 2 Seattle, WA 63.10 161 4 4 3 Portland, OR 62.23 130 7 14 4 Denver, CO 61.34 127 16 5 5 Austin, TX 59.96 91 15 26 6 San Francisco, CA 59.88 179 3 6 7 Minneapolis, MN 59.83 109 29 8 8 Portland, ME 59.80 135 13 25 9 Tucson, AZ 59.28 90 36 11 10 Boise, ID 59.16 55 65 10 11 Pittsburgh, PA 59.10 104 17 23 12 Reno, NV 59.08 56 57 13 13 Salt Lake City, UT 58.97 37 23 49 14 Burlington, VT 58.39 142 82 1 15 Missoula, MT 58.19 64 145 3 16 Tempe, AZ 58.18 23 74 31 17 Manchester, NH 58.15 58 95 9 18 Atlanta, GA 58.11 96 26 24 19 Rochester, NY 57.98 132 21 19 20 Lincoln, NE 57.78 20 93 21 21 Columbia, SC 57.68 39 89 17 22 Colorado Springs, CO 57.55 44 47 37 23 Honolulu, HI 57.50 172 5 35 24 Grand Rapids, MI 57.38 51 39 46 25 Cincinnati, OH 57.33 70 24 55 26 Las Vegas, NV 57.26 143 11 56 27 Columbus, OH 57.18 42 52 39 28 Orlando, FL 57.07 119 10 91 29 Fort Lauderdale, FL 56.95 125 12 81 30 Boston, MA 56.86 181 6 18 31 St. Louis, MO 56.77 77 32 51 32 San Diego, CA 56.74 169 18 12 33 Rapid City, SD 56.43 19 139 16 34 Wilmington, DE 56.42 118 56 7 35 Fargo, ND 56.37 7 121 42 36 Virginia Beach, VA 56.04 35 31 97 37 Sioux Falls, SD 55.94 8 110 41 38 Albuquerque, NM 55.48 59 41 67 39 Lexington-Fayette, KY 55.17 26 77 65 40 Tacoma, WA 55.10 102 64 32 41 Worcester, MA 55.02 117 71 29 42 Miami, FL 54.98 170 1 118 43 Knoxville, TN 54.94 40 46 92 44 Spokane, WA 54.94 81 69 43 45 Omaha, NE 54.82 38 45 98 46 Tallahassee, FL 54.82 76 106 28 47 Lubbock, TX 54.54 14 164 30 48 Salem, OR 54.49 129 80 15 49 St. Paul, MN 54.44 116 60 36 50 Chandler, AZ 54.42 4 108 63 51 Richmond, VA 54.26 120 42 54 52 Raleigh, NC 54.11 68 40 96 53 Cheyenne, WY 53.92 1 156 62 54 Anchorage, AK 53.85 147 51 27 55 Houston, TX 53.78 115 35 69 56 Nashua, NH 53.70 28 97 59 57 Chicago, IL 53.56 177 9 76 58 San Antonio, TX 53.48 82 49 87 59 Scottsdale, AZ 53.47 84 38 100 60 Phoenix, AZ 53.38 62 105 52 61 Washington, DC 53.26 180 8 77 62 Des Moines, IA 53.06 21 114 84 63 Juneau, AK 53.00 149 72 33 64 Tampa, FL 52.97 98 22 115 65 New Haven, CT 52.97 154 78 22 66 Nashville, TN 52.87 88 27 125 67 Glendale, AZ 52.51 18 151 57 68 Cleveland, OH 52.46 123 63 61 69 San Jose, CA 52.43 141 67 40 70 Milwaukee, WI 52.37 124 59 64 71 Buffalo, NY 52.36 106 33 106 72 Providence, RI 52.23 166 37 48 73 Vancouver, WA 52.08 113 50 89 74 Corpus Christi, TX 52.06 36 118 85 75 Los Angeles, CA 52.04 178 19 47 76 Oklahoma City, OK 51.91 24 104 109 77 Dallas, TX 51.85 110 44 102 78 Fayetteville, NC 51.83 103 138 34 79 West Valley City, UT 51.83 17 165 38 80 Bismarck, ND 51.82 9 161 90 81 Springfield, MO 51.78 5 143 119 82 Cedar Rapids, IA 51.74 61 120 78 83 Overland Park, KS 51.62 22 84 122 84 Norfolk, VA 51.40 114 94 58 85 Louisville, KY 51.35 46 61 139 86 Aurora, CO 51.22 95 88 72 87 Irving, TX 51.12 69 115 75 88 Wichita, KS 51.12 33 135 94 89 Nampa, ID 51.10 29 177 20 90 El Paso, TX 51.02 25 75 151 91 Charleston, SC 50.93 105 25 145 92 St. Petersburg, FL 50.89 94 34 142 93 Jacksonville, FL 50.87 63 55 141 94 Jersey City, NJ 50.73 163 43 68 95 Charlotte, NC 50.63 80 54 135 96 Akron, OH 50.57 54 116 110 97 Mesa, AZ 50.57 15 101 128 98 Indianapolis, IN 50.53 49 79 137 99 New Orleans, LA 50.42 175 14 128 100 Durham, NC 50.25 13 85 154 101 Billings, MT 50.24 43 130 114 102 Baton Rouge, LA 50.22 111 107 71 103 Huntington Beach, CA 50.21 155 66 83 104 Baltimore, MD 49.80 156 28 124 105 Kansas City, MO 49.70 53 124 117 106 Irvine, CA 49.60 144 83 74 107 Gilbert, AZ 49.59 2 126 152 108 Aurora, IL 49.47 133 100 82 109 Arlington, TX 49.22 34 150 121 110 Tulsa, OK 49.22 16 127 148 111 Bridgeport, CT 49.21 159 86 44 112 Sacramento, CA 49.18 153 58 99 113 Riverside, CA 49.13 136 149 45 114 Long Beach, CA 49.11 173 70 60 115 Fort Worth, TX 49.09 52 92 146 116 Garden Grove, CA 48.99 160 95 70 117 Las Cruces, NM 48.98 50 133 111 118 Philadelphia, PA 48.97 165 30 127 119 Plano, TX 48.93 31 76 155 120 Augusta, GA 48.31 71 182 79 121 Oxnard, CA 48.25 168 141 50 122 Huntsville, AL 48.20 12 154 159 123 Fort Wayne, IN 48.01 41 102 160 124 Chesapeake, VA 47.96 30 157 123 125 Santa Ana, CA 47.88 157 117 66 126 Newark, NJ 47.58 151 73 120 127 Fontana, CA 47.53 146 148 88 128 Toledo, OH 47.53 75 134 132 129 Fresno, CA 47.35 128 136 101 130 Oceanside, CA 47.33 140 112 103 131 Bakersfield, CA 47.33 99 163 95 132 Chula Vista, CA 47.31 145 137 80 133 Columbia, MD 47.04 57 119 150 134 Anaheim, CA 47.00 150 98 108 135 Casper, WY 46.97 10 167 157 136 Santa Clarita, CA 46.92 148 111 107 137 Oakland, CA 46.66 174 48 126 138 Memphis, TN 46.63 65 129 158 139 Amarillo, TX 46.57 3 166 166 140 Detroit, MI 46.55 138 122 113 141 Lewiston, ME 46.38 101 140 116 142 Chattanooga, TN 46.31 32 91 173 143 Newport News, VA 46.31 93 146 130 144 Huntington, WV 46.09 74 178 105 145 Columbus, GA 45.97 66 181 112 146 Little Rock, AR 45.97 89 132 156 147 Stockton, CA 45.93 112 169 104 148 Mobile, AL 45.82 27 155 164 149 Henderson, NV 45.70 83 152 138 150 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 45.62 121 142 133 151 Birmingham, AL 45.61 108 123 153 152 Ontario, CA 45.57 152 160 93 153 Port St. Lucie, FL 45.51 11 131 171 154 Fremont, CA 45.51 137 90 147 155 North Las Vegas, NV 45.48 126 175 86 156 Santa Rosa, CA 45.22 176 62 140 157 San Bernardino, CA 45.18 164 176 73 158 Pearl City, HI 45.15 158 180 53 159 Charleston, WV 45.08 78 170 136 160 New York, NY 44.91 182 2 165 161 Yonkers, NY 44.77 134 53 168 162 Garland, TX 44.63 87 158 149 163 South Burlington, VT 44.48 92 109 163 164 Greensboro, NC 44.45 48 87 180 165 Peoria, AZ 44.34 6 153 176 166 Dover, DE 44.31 122 144 143 167 Modesto, CA 43.94 139 159 134 168 Grand Prairie, TX 43.75 97 168 144 169 Gulfport, MS 43.72 45 171 162 170 Cape Coral, FL 43.67 85 113 170 171 Warwick, RI 43.35 131 68 174 172 Shreveport, LA 42.88 67 172 167 173 Laredo, TX 42.84 47 128 177 174 Winston-Salem, NC 42.21 73 147 175 175 Jackson, MS 42.03 78 174 169 176 Moreno Valley, CA 41.79 162 173 131 177 Pembroke Pines, FL 41.69 100 103 179 178 Montgomery, AL 41.57 72 162 172 179 Fort Smith, AR 40.83 86 179 161 180 Hialeah, FL 38.97 167 99 178 181 Brownsville, TX 37.19 107 125 182 182 Glendale, CA 37.05 171 81 181

Denver ranks number one overall for highest singles gender balance, according to WalletHub.