Single? Why Denver ranks as one of the best cities for you

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, we have some good news for you. Denver is one of the best cities in the country for singles, according to WalletHub.
Overall, Denver ranks number four for singles based on a score that factored things like the economy, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.
While Denver might be expensive compared to other cities, our city does offer a good variety of fun and recreation, and there are a good amount of dating opportunities here, according to WalletHub.
When it comes to choosing a city to live in as a single, experts say there are many things you should factor into your decision.
“Are you looking for somewhere to lay down your roots professionally, find a long-term partner, and start a family? If so, then I would be thinking about things like the cost of living, the quality of the public school system, and opportunities to advance one’s career. I always joke that if I end up living in Tucson, Arizona (which has a special place in my heart), then I have probably decided to settle down and have kids. If your dating goal is more about meeting people, having fun, but not starting anything serious, then I would choose a larger city with a vibrant nightlife. Places like Scottsdale, Arizona, or San Diego have so much happening throughout the year and incredibly deep dating pools,” shared Colter Ray, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication Studies – Louisiana State University.
The number one city for singles is Madison, Wisconsin, according to WalletHub.
The study ranked Glendale, California as the worst city for singles.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Economics
|Fun & Recreation
|Dating Opportunities
|1
|Madison, WI
|64.94
|60
|20
|2
|2
|Seattle, WA
|63.10
|161
|4
|4
|3
|Portland, OR
|62.23
|130
|7
|14
|4
|Denver, CO
|61.34
|127
|16
|5
|5
|Austin, TX
|59.96
|91
|15
|26
|6
|San Francisco, CA
|59.88
|179
|3
|6
|7
|Minneapolis, MN
|59.83
|109
|29
|8
|8
|Portland, ME
|59.80
|135
|13
|25
|9
|Tucson, AZ
|59.28
|90
|36
|11
|10
|Boise, ID
|59.16
|55
|65
|10
|11
|Pittsburgh, PA
|59.10
|104
|17
|23
|12
|Reno, NV
|59.08
|56
|57
|13
|13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|58.97
|37
|23
|49
|14
|Burlington, VT
|58.39
|142
|82
|1
|15
|Missoula, MT
|58.19
|64
|145
|3
|16
|Tempe, AZ
|58.18
|23
|74
|31
|17
|Manchester, NH
|58.15
|58
|95
|9
|18
|Atlanta, GA
|58.11
|96
|26
|24
|19
|Rochester, NY
|57.98
|132
|21
|19
|20
|Lincoln, NE
|57.78
|20
|93
|21
|21
|Columbia, SC
|57.68
|39
|89
|17
|22
|Colorado Springs, CO
|57.55
|44
|47
|37
|23
|Honolulu, HI
|57.50
|172
|5
|35
|24
|Grand Rapids, MI
|57.38
|51
|39
|46
|25
|Cincinnati, OH
|57.33
|70
|24
|55
|26
|Las Vegas, NV
|57.26
|143
|11
|56
|27
|Columbus, OH
|57.18
|42
|52
|39
|28
|Orlando, FL
|57.07
|119
|10
|91
|29
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|56.95
|125
|12
|81
|30
|Boston, MA
|56.86
|181
|6
|18
|31
|St. Louis, MO
|56.77
|77
|32
|51
|32
|San Diego, CA
|56.74
|169
|18
|12
|33
|Rapid City, SD
|56.43
|19
|139
|16
|34
|Wilmington, DE
|56.42
|118
|56
|7
|35
|Fargo, ND
|56.37
|7
|121
|42
|36
|Virginia Beach, VA
|56.04
|35
|31
|97
|37
|Sioux Falls, SD
|55.94
|8
|110
|41
|38
|Albuquerque, NM
|55.48
|59
|41
|67
|39
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|55.17
|26
|77
|65
|40
|Tacoma, WA
|55.10
|102
|64
|32
|41
|Worcester, MA
|55.02
|117
|71
|29
|42
|Miami, FL
|54.98
|170
|1
|118
|43
|Knoxville, TN
|54.94
|40
|46
|92
|44
|Spokane, WA
|54.94
|81
|69
|43
|45
|Omaha, NE
|54.82
|38
|45
|98
|46
|Tallahassee, FL
|54.82
|76
|106
|28
|47
|Lubbock, TX
|54.54
|14
|164
|30
|48
|Salem, OR
|54.49
|129
|80
|15
|49
|St. Paul, MN
|54.44
|116
|60
|36
|50
|Chandler, AZ
|54.42
|4
|108
|63
|51
|Richmond, VA
|54.26
|120
|42
|54
|52
|Raleigh, NC
|54.11
|68
|40
|96
|53
|Cheyenne, WY
|53.92
|1
|156
|62
|54
|Anchorage, AK
|53.85
|147
|51
|27
|55
|Houston, TX
|53.78
|115
|35
|69
|56
|Nashua, NH
|53.70
|28
|97
|59
|57
|Chicago, IL
|53.56
|177
|9
|76
|58
|San Antonio, TX
|53.48
|82
|49
|87
|59
|Scottsdale, AZ
|53.47
|84
|38
|100
|60
|Phoenix, AZ
|53.38
|62
|105
|52
|61
|Washington, DC
|53.26
|180
|8
|77
|62
|Des Moines, IA
|53.06
|21
|114
|84
|63
|Juneau, AK
|53.00
|149
|72
|33
|64
|Tampa, FL
|52.97
|98
|22
|115
|65
|New Haven, CT
|52.97
|154
|78
|22
|66
|Nashville, TN
|52.87
|88
|27
|125
|67
|Glendale, AZ
|52.51
|18
|151
|57
|68
|Cleveland, OH
|52.46
|123
|63
|61
|69
|San Jose, CA
|52.43
|141
|67
|40
|70
|Milwaukee, WI
|52.37
|124
|59
|64
|71
|Buffalo, NY
|52.36
|106
|33
|106
|72
|Providence, RI
|52.23
|166
|37
|48
|73
|Vancouver, WA
|52.08
|113
|50
|89
|74
|Corpus Christi, TX
|52.06
|36
|118
|85
|75
|Los Angeles, CA
|52.04
|178
|19
|47
|76
|Oklahoma City, OK
|51.91
|24
|104
|109
|77
|Dallas, TX
|51.85
|110
|44
|102
|78
|Fayetteville, NC
|51.83
|103
|138
|34
|79
|West Valley City, UT
|51.83
|17
|165
|38
|80
|Bismarck, ND
|51.82
|9
|161
|90
|81
|Springfield, MO
|51.78
|5
|143
|119
|82
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|51.74
|61
|120
|78
|83
|Overland Park, KS
|51.62
|22
|84
|122
|84
|Norfolk, VA
|51.40
|114
|94
|58
|85
|Louisville, KY
|51.35
|46
|61
|139
|86
|Aurora, CO
|51.22
|95
|88
|72
|87
|Irving, TX
|51.12
|69
|115
|75
|88
|Wichita, KS
|51.12
|33
|135
|94
|89
|Nampa, ID
|51.10
|29
|177
|20
|90
|El Paso, TX
|51.02
|25
|75
|151
|91
|Charleston, SC
|50.93
|105
|25
|145
|92
|St. Petersburg, FL
|50.89
|94
|34
|142
|93
|Jacksonville, FL
|50.87
|63
|55
|141
|94
|Jersey City, NJ
|50.73
|163
|43
|68
|95
|Charlotte, NC
|50.63
|80
|54
|135
|96
|Akron, OH
|50.57
|54
|116
|110
|97
|Mesa, AZ
|50.57
|15
|101
|128
|98
|Indianapolis, IN
|50.53
|49
|79
|137
|99
|New Orleans, LA
|50.42
|175
|14
|128
|100
|Durham, NC
|50.25
|13
|85
|154
|101
|Billings, MT
|50.24
|43
|130
|114
|102
|Baton Rouge, LA
|50.22
|111
|107
|71
|103
|Huntington Beach, CA
|50.21
|155
|66
|83
|104
|Baltimore, MD
|49.80
|156
|28
|124
|105
|Kansas City, MO
|49.70
|53
|124
|117
|106
|Irvine, CA
|49.60
|144
|83
|74
|107
|Gilbert, AZ
|49.59
|2
|126
|152
|108
|Aurora, IL
|49.47
|133
|100
|82
|109
|Arlington, TX
|49.22
|34
|150
|121
|110
|Tulsa, OK
|49.22
|16
|127
|148
|111
|Bridgeport, CT
|49.21
|159
|86
|44
|112
|Sacramento, CA
|49.18
|153
|58
|99
|113
|Riverside, CA
|49.13
|136
|149
|45
|114
|Long Beach, CA
|49.11
|173
|70
|60
|115
|Fort Worth, TX
|49.09
|52
|92
|146
|116
|Garden Grove, CA
|48.99
|160
|95
|70
|117
|Las Cruces, NM
|48.98
|50
|133
|111
|118
|Philadelphia, PA
|48.97
|165
|30
|127
|119
|Plano, TX
|48.93
|31
|76
|155
|120
|Augusta, GA
|48.31
|71
|182
|79
|121
|Oxnard, CA
|48.25
|168
|141
|50
|122
|Huntsville, AL
|48.20
|12
|154
|159
|123
|Fort Wayne, IN
|48.01
|41
|102
|160
|124
|Chesapeake, VA
|47.96
|30
|157
|123
|125
|Santa Ana, CA
|47.88
|157
|117
|66
|126
|Newark, NJ
|47.58
|151
|73
|120
|127
|Fontana, CA
|47.53
|146
|148
|88
|128
|Toledo, OH
|47.53
|75
|134
|132
|129
|Fresno, CA
|47.35
|128
|136
|101
|130
|Oceanside, CA
|47.33
|140
|112
|103
|131
|Bakersfield, CA
|47.33
|99
|163
|95
|132
|Chula Vista, CA
|47.31
|145
|137
|80
|133
|Columbia, MD
|47.04
|57
|119
|150
|134
|Anaheim, CA
|47.00
|150
|98
|108
|135
|Casper, WY
|46.97
|10
|167
|157
|136
|Santa Clarita, CA
|46.92
|148
|111
|107
|137
|Oakland, CA
|46.66
|174
|48
|126
|138
|Memphis, TN
|46.63
|65
|129
|158
|139
|Amarillo, TX
|46.57
|3
|166
|166
|140
|Detroit, MI
|46.55
|138
|122
|113
|141
|Lewiston, ME
|46.38
|101
|140
|116
|142
|Chattanooga, TN
|46.31
|32
|91
|173
|143
|Newport News, VA
|46.31
|93
|146
|130
|144
|Huntington, WV
|46.09
|74
|178
|105
|145
|Columbus, GA
|45.97
|66
|181
|112
|146
|Little Rock, AR
|45.97
|89
|132
|156
|147
|Stockton, CA
|45.93
|112
|169
|104
|148
|Mobile, AL
|45.82
|27
|155
|164
|149
|Henderson, NV
|45.70
|83
|152
|138
|150
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|45.62
|121
|142
|133
|151
|Birmingham, AL
|45.61
|108
|123
|153
|152
|Ontario, CA
|45.57
|152
|160
|93
|153
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|45.51
|11
|131
|171
|154
|Fremont, CA
|45.51
|137
|90
|147
|155
|North Las Vegas, NV
|45.48
|126
|175
|86
|156
|Santa Rosa, CA
|45.22
|176
|62
|140
|157
|San Bernardino, CA
|45.18
|164
|176
|73
|158
|Pearl City, HI
|45.15
|158
|180
|53
|159
|Charleston, WV
|45.08
|78
|170
|136
|160
|New York, NY
|44.91
|182
|2
|165
|161
|Yonkers, NY
|44.77
|134
|53
|168
|162
|Garland, TX
|44.63
|87
|158
|149
|163
|South Burlington, VT
|44.48
|92
|109
|163
|164
|Greensboro, NC
|44.45
|48
|87
|180
|165
|Peoria, AZ
|44.34
|6
|153
|176
|166
|Dover, DE
|44.31
|122
|144
|143
|167
|Modesto, CA
|43.94
|139
|159
|134
|168
|Grand Prairie, TX
|43.75
|97
|168
|144
|169
|Gulfport, MS
|43.72
|45
|171
|162
|170
|Cape Coral, FL
|43.67
|85
|113
|170
|171
|Warwick, RI
|43.35
|131
|68
|174
|172
|Shreveport, LA
|42.88
|67
|172
|167
|173
|Laredo, TX
|42.84
|47
|128
|177
|174
|Winston-Salem, NC
|42.21
|73
|147
|175
|175
|Jackson, MS
|42.03
|78
|174
|169
|176
|Moreno Valley, CA
|41.79
|162
|173
|131
|177
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|41.69
|100
|103
|179
|178
|Montgomery, AL
|41.57
|72
|162
|172
|179
|Fort Smith, AR
|40.83
|86
|179
|161
|180
|Hialeah, FL
|38.97
|167
|99
|178
|181
|Brownsville, TX
|37.19
|107
|125
|182
|182
|Glendale, CA
|37.05
|171
|81
|181
Denver ranks number one overall for highest singles gender balance, according to WalletHub.